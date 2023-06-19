A total of 16 international singers entered the competition, but Jessica was one of just five finalists who competed on Sunday night in St David’s’ Hall, Cardiff.

The five finalists competing for the title were Welsh soprano Jessica Robinson, Scottish mezzo Beth Taylor, South African soprano Nombulelo Yende, Italian bass Adolfo Corrado, and South African mezzo Siphokazi Molteno.

Corrado was eventually named BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023 at the end of the 10-day competition, which is regarded as a major event in the classical music calendar.

Born and bred in Llandissilio, Jessica started her singing career at a young age as a competitor in the local eisteddfodau. She went on to gain success nationally in the Urdd and the National Eisteddfodau.

Jessica represented Pembrokeshire in the Young Farmers Eisteddfod winning the under 26 solo in 2008 and again in 2012.

She was awarded Vocalist of the Year in the Pembrokeshire Chevron Music Awards and Musical Student of the Year in her secondary school, Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych.

She graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, gaining a distinction in MA Opera Performance and during her time at the RWCMD, gained a first-class honours undergraduate degree along with the Aneurin Davies award, Mansel Thomas prize, Margaret Tann Award, Elias Soprano award and was the 2016 Prince of Wales Scholar.

She regularly appears in concerts all over the UK as a guest artist and internationally, has performed in New York, China, Switzerland and Italy. Jessica now lives in Cardiff with her husband, Dyfed, and their dog Splott.

David Jackson, Artistic Director of Cardiff Singer of the World, said: "Drawing in the best of young global talent, Cardiff Singer of the World has firmly embedded itself as one of the most respected and significant international biennial vocal competitions - and where better to host it but the Land of Song?

"Having been a launch pad for so many careers, the competition has a long history of discovering and nurturing world-class talent. After 40 years, the competition continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling, world-class performances."

Both the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Welsh National Opera orchestra accompanied the performers on stage, and widely acclaimed pianists Llŷr Williams and Simon Lepper returned to celebrate their 20th year in the competition.

The judging panel, comprised of respected figures made up from the classical music world, faced the arduous task of selecting a winner from the pool of extraordinary talent, before declaring Adolfo as the winner of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023.

Followed by global audience, Cardiff Singer of the World was founded in 1983 and has become a major event in the classical music calendar. It takes places every two years and attracts professional opera singers from the world’s stage.

Past Welsh successes include Bryn Terfel who won it in 1989.