Results were: 1, Robin Wood, INT Canoe 344; 2, Oscar and Lisa Chess,(TATA) Osprey 1348; 3, Dan Jackson and Matt Goldwait, Osprey 1234; 4, Mike Hutch and Lucas Boissevain, Osprey 1342; 5,. Dave Griffiths and Maurice Clark , Osprey 1365.

The coveted Cadwallader Galleon was won by Dan Jackson as first Tenby Osprey in Race One.

The team prize of £500 (sponsored by Lewis, Lewis & Co.,Solicitors), went to Robin, Mike and Lucas, and Mike and Pam Murray (Osprey1312).

With sailing over, attention turned to the arrival of the Waverley.

Tenby Sailing Club's Ribs help the Waverley to manouevre. (Image: Tenby Sailing Club)

As she was leaving, two of Tenby Sailing Club’s rigid inflatables helped her to manoeuvre, since it is reported that her two paddle wheels can no longer work in opposite directions.

Sunday’s Round Caldey Race proved too difficult for most competitors to complete.

Very light airs and adverse tidal flow resulted in the retirement of the four cruisers and 16 of the 18 dinghies.

Dan Jackson and Matt Goldwait won the Caldey Island Plate, and the Rolly Squibbs Trophy, with Dave Griffiths and Maurice Clark in second place.

The race was sponsored by Penally Abbey with £125 awarded to the first and second placings.

Sponsors, Coast Watersports also donated a £50 voucher for best overall performance.

Trophies up for grabs included the Cadwallader Galleon. (Image: Tenby Sailing Club)

Thanks go to all who were involved in running the regatta.

Tenby Sailing Club Juniors had a good day on Saturday.

Isabelle Nuttall won her first regatta at the Welsh Junior Championships in Dale, and Emelia and James Titterton gained second and third places in the West Wales District Sea Cadet Topper competition in Port Talbot.

The Commodore’s monthly quiz takes place on Saturday June 24 at 8pm.

Anyone wishing to come and try sailing is welcome at Tenby Sailing Club’s Open Dat on July 9 by contacting openday@tenbysailingclub.org.uk