According to the 2021 census, one in 20 people living in Pembrokeshire is a veteran of the UK armed forces which equates to a total of 5,832.

But as Barry John MBE, informed last Wednesday’s meeting, the conflicts facing the veterans remain severe.

“One of the main problems we’re encountering as a ground working charity is about housing, particularly housing for homeless veterans of the armed force community,” he informed the panel.

“A lot of veterans are currently sofa surfing [in Pembrokeshire] as they try to find housing, and around 25 per cent of my time is spent trying to secure tenancies for these people and trying to help those tenancies remain stable to avoid further risk of becoming homeless.”

Mr John went on to say that the VC Gallery works very closely with the local Crisis team as the charity attempts to support the veterans in every way possible.

“This is pivotal to ensure that we have a speedy response,” he said. “And that engagement, both to us as a charity and to the medical team is very important.”

Mr John, who is himself a veteran following 24 years of service in the Army, went on to stress the VC Gallery’s strong networking structure which ensures that veterans are given every support in re-engaging back into society.

This includes strong links with both the Hywel Dda Health Board and Pembrokeshire County Council.

“Integrating them and enabling them to identify with their community is so very important,” he said.

“We have a robust system at the VC Gallery with the result that every single day we get referrals from other organisations and charities depending on who needs what.

"We’ve got to have a range of opportunities because one veteran might not want to engage in pottery, art or photography but might want to do gardening, walking or talking.”

Joining Barry John on last Wednesday’s panel was Graham Jones, CEO of Woody’s Lodge, and Stephen Boswell, Regional Head of Wales SAFFA.

Commenting on the committee session, Stephen Crabb MP said that Barry John’s commitment to Pembrokeshire’s veteran society is exemplary.

“Barry demonstrates on a daily basis the passion and motivation he has for providing a hub of support to our local veteran community,” he said.

“He’s done a tremendous job over the years and it’s been a pleasure to watch him grow the charity from an initial idea to the success it is today. His experience and insight was vitally important for the committee last Wednesday.”