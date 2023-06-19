The firefighters from Whitland and Carmarthen were called to the road near St Clears at 2.33pm.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, one private motor vehicle was well alight and crews utilised one breathing apparatus set, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

One of the fire appliances rushes to the scene. (Image: Andy Morgan)

"Dyfed Powys Police were also in attendance and closed the road while the incident was ongoing. Crews left the scene at 4.56pm."