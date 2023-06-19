Part of the A477 was closed on Saturday afternoon as two crews tackled a vehicle fire.

The firefighters from Whitland and Carmarthen were called to the road near St Clears at 2.33pm.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, one private motor vehicle was well alight and crews utilised one breathing apparatus set, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Western Telegraph: One of the fire appliances rushes to the scene.One of the fire appliances rushes to the scene. (Image: Andy Morgan)

"Dyfed Powys Police were also in attendance and closed the road while the incident was ongoing. Crews left the scene at 4.56pm."