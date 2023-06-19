Part of the A477 was closed on Saturday afternoon as two crews tackled a vehicle fire.
The firefighters from Whitland and Carmarthen were called to the road near St Clears at 2.33pm.
A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, one private motor vehicle was well alight and crews utilised one breathing apparatus set, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
"Dyfed Powys Police were also in attendance and closed the road while the incident was ongoing. Crews left the scene at 4.56pm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here