The fire broke out in the 10m x 10m premises by The Green car park, with Tenby firefighters being called to the scene at 2.22pm.

The fire involved plastics, cardboard and furniture.

A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets, a short extension ladder and one thermal imaging camera. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

"The crews left the scene at 4.20pm."

The incident resulted in traffic delays on Lower Park Road, Marsh Road and The Green, with Dyfed-Powys Police advising drivers to be patient or choose an alternative route if possible.

A police spokesman said: "Officers assisted the fire service, which was dealing with a rubbish fire, to help with traffic management on Marsh Road, following a report at 2.50pm.

"Officers cleared the scene at approximately 3.45pm."

On Saturday afternoon, police took to social media to advise drivers that journeys in and out of Tenby may take longer than expected due to an 'incident' near one of the main junctions.

Motorists were urged to find an alternative route.