Nibbles Rodent and Rabbit Rescue says that it will be forced to close its rodent shed and may even have to rehome some of the existing animals with Greenacres, another Pembrokeshire rescue.

Siobhan Learmouth, who runs the rescue with a group of volunteers and some part-time staff members says that people are cancelling their financial pledges, which are desperately needed to run the rescue during ‘the very worst time in living memory for rescues’.

“We’ve never seen it this bad,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what species they are, animals are just being dumped in their hundreds right now an rather than saying ‘yes we are here, we will help, we are having to significantly downsize in line with our funding.

“It’s really bad news and I am absolutely devastated that I has come to this but our priority is to make sure that the animals get the care that they need and without that funding we can’t provide that.”

Siobhan said that several factors had led to the closure of the cabin at the end of this month.

The cabin costs £513 a month to run and also needs around £1,000 in repairs and £800 to upgrade the housing.

In addition Siobhan is losing one member of staff and another will be working reduced hours.

As a result of these combined pressures, Siobhan says that under present circumstances it is just not possible to continue to run it.

She now needs to find a forever home for guinea pigs Marzipan and Butterscotch. All the other rodents from the cabin will be rehomed in her own home.

If things don’t improve then it won’t just be the rescue’s rodent cabin which is affected.

Siobhan says that, even with cuts in place, the rescue is running at a deficit of £1,448 a month.

“We cannot sustain this past December 2024,” she said. “Unless our financial situation changes dramatically within the next 18 months, it is highly likely that Nibbles will close for good at the end of next year.”

Siobhan is urging anyone who can to pledge £1 a month to do so, in order to keep the rescue open.

“All it would take to keep west Wales' only specialist rabbit and rodent rescue open and running at full capacity is a pledge of just £12 annually from all of our Facebook followers.

“That's just £1 a month donated via standing order.

“We know times are tough for everyone right now, but this small sacrifice would literally mean the difference between life and death for the animals urgently needing Nibbles."