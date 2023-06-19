Now, despite repeated requests for the leak to be properly repaired, home owners John Hughes and Sarran Blything have reached the end of their tether.

“The amount of water that’s been lost over these last eight months is horrific,” Sarran Blything told the Western Telegraph.

“It’s gone way beyond a joke as gallons and gallons are being lost every single day. And we’re starting to get concerned about the damage this may be causing to our property,”

John and Sarran first became aware of the problem in October 2022, when they got up one morning to find that they were without water.

When they went outside their property in Bro Dawel to investigate, they discovered a leak coming from underneath their conservatory. As a result, they immediately contacted Welsh Water.

“Some men came out that night, after dark, to try and find out what the problem was, but they hadn’t come equipped with torches and couldn’t really see what they were doing,” continues Sarran.

“We asked them if they wanted to borrow some of our torches, but they declined.”

The men then proceeded to dig a large hole under the footing of the conservatory, which is around three feet deep. The hole dug by Welsh Water last OCtober (Image: Sarran Blything)

“The hole remains open to this day, so thank goodness we haven’t got children,” said Sarran. “Our little dog fell down it once, but fortunately we were able to help him out and he was ok.

“But after digging the hole, they still weren’t sure what the problem was but they told us that something would be done and they left.”

Following their visit, Sarran and John were without water for the next three weeks.

“We had just a tiny trickle of water downstairs, nothing upstairs, and had to go to our friends and neighbours for showers which was extremely awkward.

“After three weeks they hooked our outside tap up to our neighbour’s, which meant that our water supply was back on. But then Welsh Water came back and said they were unsure where the mains were.”

According to Welsh Water’s map, the water mains are situated some six metres away from the house, however further investigations confirmed that those calculations are almost three metres out of kilter.

“The mains are actually underneath the conservatory and the 1950s pipe extends underneath ten other properties in our street as well,” said Sarran.

“So virtually everything that they originally assumed was correct has been proven wrong.

"We've repteadly asked for them to amend their map, vut we're still waiting.

“We’ve contacted the Ombudsman, and we’ve contacted Welsh Water on so many different occasions but they just keep telling us that the matter is with their legal department.

"They’re full of false promises and yet absolutely nothing is being done. We don’t even mind taking the conservatory down if it means repairing the leak.

“We’d hoped to put our house on the market within the next 12 months, but we’ve got no chance of this happening until our water problem gets fixed.

“We’re paying around £54 a month in our water rates and yet this is the service we’re receiving back from Welsh Water. And possibly the worst thing of all is the amount of water that’s been wasted throughout these last eight months.

“We’re fuming, to be honest, as it’s so unfair.”

Welsh Water has been asked to comment on the situation.