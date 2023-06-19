A WOMAN who admitted assaulting her now ex-partner multiple times – many of which were while on police bail – has been bailed after assaulting two police officers.
Amy Woolston, 19, of Vergam Terrace in Fishguard, was granted bail on Friday after admitting four offences of assault by beating and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm – all against a now ex-partner in Whitland, and assaulting a paramedic.
However, Woolston was not released from custody over the weekend and it was brought to the court’s attention that she faced two further charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker – relating to two police officers.
With respect to the two additional charges, Judge Huw Rees again granted Woolston bail ahead of her sentence on June 29.
