St Davids Open Gardens Weekend returns to Britain’s smallest city on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 5.

People are always curious about what lies hidden behind the houses and cottages in St Davids and next weekend the city’s gardeners are inviting visitors into their very individual garden spaces.

The open gardens event raises funds for Prostate Cymru and Erw Dewi- St Davids’ Community Garden.

Last year the Western Telegraph visited on a rainy Sunday and was hugely impressed with not just the gardens but also the tea and cake and the kindness and hospitality of the gardeners.

Event patron Iolo Williams is unable attend but sent the gardeners his support.

“Well done for all your hard work to help wildlife in and around St Davids, “ he said “Pob lwc.”

Each of the 18 participating gardens has a page with a description and photographs and other relevant details on the St Davids Open Gardens website.

Gardeners will hang a Bee mobile outside their property to indicate that their garden is open.

There is no ‘trail’ as such to follow and visitors can choose their own route based on their preferences. Refreshments and plants will be for sale at some of the gardens.

The Gardeners Market will take place again in Cross Square on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will be available over the weekend from the Eco Dewi stall. There will also be a limited number of tickets available from each open garden.

Tickets and maps are also available now from The Really Wild Emporium upstairs shop (24 High Street), St Davids.

A one-day ticket costs £6 or a two day ticket £10.

The gardens are open 10.30am to 5.00pm on Saturday, June 24 and 11.30am to 4.00pm on Sunday, June 25.