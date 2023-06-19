It’s been a wonderful Waverley weekend in Pembrokeshire, as the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer made a long-awaited return to the county’s waters.
Nearly 2,000 people boarded the iconic vessel in Tenby and Milford Haven to enjoy three coastal and island cruises.
It was the first time that Waverley had visited Tenby for more than 30 years.
See our report and pictures here.
The resort was looking at its best to greet her on Saturday June 17.
Watch our video as the 693 tonne Waverley docked on the end of the pier at 6pn, her trademark red, white and black funnels contrasting with the holiday colours of the harbourside houses.
Disembarking from a cruise across the Bristol Channel from Penarth and Clevedon were more than 600 passengers, with the same number excitedly boarding in Tenby to sail around to Milford Haven.
Amongst them was the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan, who said his cruise was an experience he won’t forget.
“It was great to welcome the Waverley back to Tenby after such a long time away, and magnificent to see so many people around the harbour, Castle Hill and up from Crackwell street to The Croft,” he said. “It was a real treat to sail from Tenby to Milford on a piece of history.
“To top it off Tenby Male Voice Choir entertained us, which is always great to see.
“Thanks to all involved in bringing Waverley back to Pembrokeshire and hopefully it won’t be 30 years before we see her again.”
Built in 1947, Waverley was saved from the scrap-heap in 1974 when she was bought for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.
Since then, she has had £60m spent on her in renovation and preservation and has delighted thousands of passengers with her sailings from ports and piers in UK waters, with her 2023 programme the most ambitious for a decade.
See pictures of Waverley’s old-world charm here.
Sunday June 18 saw Waverley make two sailings from Milford Haven, cruising around Pembrokeshire islands.
The first sailing saw her returning to port with the Angle lifeboat alongside after a passenger was taken ill on board.
As darkness fell after Waverley’s second sailing on Sunday, she paddled off down the Haven at around midnight, bound for Liverpool and Llandudno and more sell-out cruises.
She will spend the summer in her native Scotland, sailing from Glasgow and along the Clyde coast.
