Nearly 2,000 people boarded the iconic vessel in Tenby and Milford Haven to enjoy three coastal and island cruises.

It was the first time that Waverley had visited Tenby for more than 30 years.

A sight that hasn't been seen for more than 30 years. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The resort was looking at its best to greet her on Saturday June 17.

Watch our video as the 693 tonne Waverley docked on the end of the pier at 6pn, her trademark red, white and black funnels contrasting with the holiday colours of the harbourside houses.

The world's last sea-going passenger paddle-steamer dwarfed the craft in Tenby harbour. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Disembarking from a cruise across the Bristol Channel from Penarth and Clevedon were more than 600 passengers, with the same number excitedly boarding in Tenby to sail around to Milford Haven.

Tenby's mayor, Dai Morgan, and Tenby South county councillor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, were amongst the passengers sailing from Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Amongst them was the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan, who said his cruise was an experience he won’t forget.

Tenby inshore lifeboat stood by as passengers poured on and off the vessel. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“It was great to welcome the Waverley back to Tenby after such a long time away, and magnificent to see so many people around the harbour, Castle Hill and up from Crackwell street to The Croft,” he said. “It was a real treat to sail from Tenby to Milford on a piece of history.

People watched from every vantage point. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“To top it off Tenby Male Voice Choir entertained us, which is always great to see.

“Thanks to all involved in bringing Waverley back to Pembrokeshire and hopefully it won’t be 30 years before we see her again.”

And then she was on her way for a coastal cruise to Milford Haven. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Built in 1947, Waverley was saved from the scrap-heap in 1974 when she was bought for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.

Sailing through the blue sea. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Since then, she has had £60m spent on her in renovation and preservation and has delighted thousands of passengers with her sailings from ports and piers in UK waters, with her 2023 programme the most ambitious for a decade.

A flotilla of craft escorted her to and from Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Tenby inshore lifeboat crew helped provide the escort and had a great view. (Image: Tenbyy RNLI)

Sunday June 18 saw Waverley make two sailings from Milford Haven, cruising around Pembrokeshire islands.

Waverley arrives in Milford Haven on Saturday evening. (Image: Mike Graham, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

The first sailing saw her returning to port with the Angle lifeboat alongside after a passenger was taken ill on board.

Angle lifeboat crew members went aboard Waverley to care for the passenger. (Image: Angle Lifeboat RNLI)

As darkness fell after Waverley’s second sailing on Sunday, she paddled off down the Haven at around midnight, bound for Liverpool and Llandudno and more sell-out cruises.

She will spend the summer in her native Scotland, sailing from Glasgow and along the Clyde coast.