According to latest research carried out by outdoor clothing company Millets, Pembrokeshire is the second most pet-friendly coastal location in the whole of the UK for a holiday with your dog.

Top of the leader board is Northumberland with total of 33 beaches, 31 of which are pet friendly, while Pembrokeshire is placed second, thanks to her magnificent 88 beaches, 81 of which welcome pets.

Anglesey is in third place with 42 pet friendly beaches and Carmarthenshire is in sixth place with seven dog friendly beaches.

Millets has assessed the entire UK coastline including major seaside towns along England's south coast and the rustic aesthetics of shingle beaches and sandy coves for which Pembrokeshire is much loved.

Their research has revealed the best coastal beach holiday locations in both England and Wales, looking at the most populated coastal areas as well as the average review ratings, the water quality ratings, the warmest ocean temperatures and the average parking costs for up to four hours.

Additionally, they reviewed the number of beaches for each region, which regions have the most pet-friendly beaches and which boast the most beach activities.

Meanwhile TripAdvisor has published the top ten beaches in Pembrokeshire for 2023.

Their rankings are Barafundle in top place followed by Tenby Castle, the Lily Ponds, Broadhaven, Freshwater West, Marloes, Tenby South, Tenby North, Freshwater East and Newgale.