‘Highest June rainfall since records began’

‘Emergency services at full stretch’

These are just three of the headlines which summed up the utter devastation that Cardigan residents experienced on that fateful day of June 11, 1993.

As rain continued to lash down relentlessly, the Mwldan brook was unable to deal with the strain.

As a result, her banks overflowed resulting in flooding to extreme levels.

Around 100 properties were affected by floodwater that rose to nearly five feet, causing extensive damage to the highways and other utility services.

Worst hit were the streets that ran parallel to the Mwldan which included Drawbridge, Greenfield Row, Greenfield Square and Melin y Dre.

Local fire officers worked to extreme levels to rescue people, including many elderly residents and young children who found themselves trapped inside their properties.

A state of emergency was declared and emergency funding was released by the government to begin the massive clear-up operation.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visited the town to meet residents as well as the then Secretary of State for Wales, John Redwood.

Here are some of the images from that day.

A young child is carried to safety in the Mwldan (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Fire crews carry out another rescue at the Mwldan (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The front page of the Tivyside Advertiser (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The Greenfield Square car park (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Melin y Dre (Image: Stuart Ladd)

John Redwood meets residents after the flood (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Floods near Greenfield Square (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Devastation in Siop y Cardi, now the site of Crwst (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The clean-up operation begins (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Floodwaters ripped up the tarmac in Drawbridge (Image: Stuart Ladd)

To mark the 30th anniversary of that eventful day, The Tivyside is re-publishing some of the photographs taken by former Tivyside photographer Stuart Ladd, which speak volumes of the scale of the disaster.