‘Mud, mess and misery as Mwldan residents begin the big clean up’
‘Highest June rainfall since records began’
‘Emergency services at full stretch’
These are just three of the headlines which summed up the utter devastation that Cardigan residents experienced on that fateful day of June 11, 1993.
As rain continued to lash down relentlessly, the Mwldan brook was unable to deal with the strain.
As a result, her banks overflowed resulting in flooding to extreme levels.
Around 100 properties were affected by floodwater that rose to nearly five feet, causing extensive damage to the highways and other utility services.
Worst hit were the streets that ran parallel to the Mwldan which included Drawbridge, Greenfield Row, Greenfield Square and Melin y Dre.
Local fire officers worked to extreme levels to rescue people, including many elderly residents and young children who found themselves trapped inside their properties.
A state of emergency was declared and emergency funding was released by the government to begin the massive clear-up operation.
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visited the town to meet residents as well as the then Secretary of State for Wales, John Redwood.
Here are some of the images from that day.
To mark the 30th anniversary of that eventful day, The Tivyside is re-publishing some of the photographs taken by former Tivyside photographer Stuart Ladd, which speak volumes of the scale of the disaster.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here