Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch’s production of Jemima will take place at Carmarthen’s The Lyric Theatre towards the end of June.

It is a new Welsh-language production which tells the story of Jemima Nicholas.

Jemima lived during the 18th century in Fishguard and she was said to have been a vital part in the last invasion of Britain.

A fleet of French ships – with the country being at war with Britain at the time – were set to invade Fishguard and use it as a base to launch an attack on the country.

Jemima is said to have found out about this and organised a group of women to fight against the French soldiers.

They were said to have carried pitchforks and worn their traditional Welsh costumes, and when they faced the French soldiers, the French surrendered, which put an end to the invasion of Britain – making it the final time that our country was invaded.

A Cardigan-born woman, Deborah Harries, can trace her lineage back to Jemima. She said: “I’m very proud to be a descendant of Jemima Nicholas. She was my great x8 aunt on my mother’s side.

“I’ve always loved the story about how she rounded up the drunken French soldiers with only a pitchfork and saved us from a French invasion.

“It’s wonderful that Arad Goch are sharing Jemima’s story in their show and telling the children of Wales about the heroine Jemima Fawr. Long may the legend continue!”

Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch’s Jemima was written and directed by Jeremy Turner and will be at The Lyric Theatre, Carmarthen, on Wednesday, June 28 at 1pm and Thursday, June 29 at 10am.

It is suitable for children aged seven to 11 and tickets cost £6 from Theatrau Sir Gâr at www.theatrausirgar.co.uk or from 0345 2263510 between 10am and 3pm Tuesday to Saturday.