St Peter's Church in Little Newcastle is putting on a Royal Commemoratives Exhibition, a spectacular display of 500 ceramic pieces dating back nearly 200 years, which has already attracted hordes of visitors.

Entitled Coronations and Investitures the cups, jugs mugs and plates commemorate not only the recent coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but the seven previous coronations as well, stretching back to the Coronation of King William IV and Queen Adelaide in 1831.

There are many unusual items on view including items noting the correct date of Edward VII's postponed coronation, a 1902 Coronation tea-set, an Alexandra Rose Day trio, 1936 Abdication items, items relating to the 1958 Wales Empire and Commonwealth Games where Prince Charles was declared Prince of Wales and a beaker connected with the Earl Marshal, as well as many other fascinating artifacts.

The event was opened by HM Lord Lieutenant for Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards, attended by Lord Lieutenant's Cadet Annis Henton, accompanied by the High Sheriff, Mr. Meurig Raymond and Mrs. Raymond.

Also in attendance were the Dean of St Davids, Very Rev Dr. Sarah Rowland Jones, the Archdeacon of St Davids, Venerable Paul Mackness, the Archdeacon of Carmarthen, Venerable Dorrien Davies and Mrs Davies, Area Dean of Greater Dewisland, Rev Canon Michael Rowlands and Rev. Shirley Murphy, Bishop's Chaplain.

Llocal county councillor Delme Harries and the chair of the community council, Anne Thomas was also welcomed.

The exhibition is open until July 11. Visits can be arranged for interested individuals and groups who wish to have a private tour.