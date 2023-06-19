HISTORY fans can learn all about the Tudors with a Pembrokeshire tour.

The Rise of the Tudors history day tour has a strong emphasis on Tenby to teach attendees all about how Henry Tudor (later known as King Henry VII) rose to power as well as his early life.

The tour will transport attendees back in time to learn about Thomas White, the mayor of Tenby, a 13-year-old fiercely loyal mother, Margaret Beaufort, as well as Jasper and young Henry Tudor.

Attendees will learn about the dangerous events that led young Henry to make a daring escape to Brittany and how Tenby is involved in this.

It will visit key locations such as St Mary’s Church, Boots the Chemist, the Tudor Merchant’s House and the colourful harbour, to find out what role these locations played during the Tudor dynasty and Henry’s rise to power.

The tour was created by local history fan Michael Allen and offers tickets, transport and expert guides.

It will begin at Lamphey Palace, where Henry spent his early years, where attendees can learn about the lifestyle of the Tudor court and the events that shaped Henry’s future.

It will then head to Pembroke Castle, the birthplace of Henry, before travelling on to Tenby where his daring escape was planned as Yorkists began to close in on him.

The final stop on the tour is Carew Castle.

Mr Allen said: “Pembrokeshire holds a wealth of history, and it is a privilege to share the captivating story of Henry Tudor with visitors.

“This tour offers a unique opportunity to walk in the footsteps of one of Britain’s most influential and misunderstood monarchs in both our English and Welsh speaking communities.”

To find out more about the tour and book your place, visit www.historyventures.co.uk