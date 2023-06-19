A survey carried out by the St Davids based The Bluetits Chill Swimmers found that 94 per cent of members reported mental health benefits, with 86 per cent reporting benefits to their physical health.

Some of the reasons given for the mental health benefits include the buzz of being in cold water and the fun and companionship that comes with swimming as a group.

It also helps members to build their resilience in both a physical and mental capacity and has seen a positive impact on the health of people with conditions such as Lyme disease, fibromyalgia and frozen shoulder.

The movement was founded in the UK’s smallest city in 2014 by Sian Richardson and has more than 100,000 members across the world, including fellow Welsh ‘flocks’ in Cardigan, Porthsele, Solva, Broad Haven, Cwm yr Eglwys, Burry Port, Llanelli, Port Talbot, Newton, the Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Barry and Cardiff.

Bluetits began as Sian set herself a cold-water swimming challenge. At the time, she was struggling with pain and mobility problems and needed two hip replacements.

She thought cold water swimming would be therapeutic and worked with her love of physical challenges.

She was a lone swimmer and started to attract attention, with people then asking if they could join her, leading to the creation of The Bluetits Chill Swimmers.

More than 4,000 of its members responded to the survey which provided the figures.

Alongside those, around 71 per cent said that being a member of Bluetits has allowed them to make new and/or improved friendships and therefore avoid loneliness, with 72 per cent saying they have experienced a stronger sense of community.

Speaking on the survey, Sian said: “The Bluetits has grown into something far bigger than I ever imagined when I first undertook my cold-water swimming challenge in 2014.

“It’s a supportive and inclusive movement that spreads joy and companionship and it’s wonderful to see how many people report benefits to their physical and mental health – which definitely reflects my experience of bluetitting.

“As our numbers continue to grow, I hope more and more people will embrace bluetitting to make new friends, challenge themselves and help themselves to feel better.”

The community continues to grow, with 30,000 people joining the community in the last year. Around 67 per cent swim in the sea, with 9 per cent taking to rivers, 18 per cent taking to lakes, 0.5 per cent swimming in lochs and 5.41 per cent in swimming pools.

The Bluetits stay in the water for a few minutes and don’t even have to swim.

They stay in for at least two minutes to allow the body time to adjust, with some just wading or dipping into the water. There are also non-swimming members who joined for the camaraderie.