NatWest has made the donation through its Cymru board to the Our Communities Together appeal.

The appeal is a partnership between Newsquest - publisher of this website - and Community Foundation Wales. It will give grants of up to £5,000 to community groups and charities to support cost-of-living-crisis related projects.

Earlier this year, the appeal received a £1 million donation from the Welsh Government. It has also had support from businesses across Wales including the Steve Morgan Foundation, Dwr Cymru and Dragon Taxis, as well as donations from readers.

Announcing NatWest's donation, Jessica Shipman, chair of the NatWest Cymru Board, said: “We are a bank driven by our purpose and values, and right now that is to help our colleagues, customers and the communities they live in through the challenges faced with cost of living.

"By working together with Community Foundation Wales and Newsquest as part of the Our Communities Together campaign, we have a real opportunity to make a positive difference to the lives of those who need help in our communities throughout Wales.

"This isn’t just a donation that the NatWest Cymru Board has made; our commitment as part of this campaign and NatWest’s wider cost of living help is to provide support where it is needed most.

"That is why our free financial heath checks – available both privately in branch or on video call – are there for anyone worried about their finances, even if they do not bank with NatWest. They really can make a difference and crucially mean that you are not alone.”

Newsquest regional editor (Wales) Gavin Thompson talks to Jessica Shipman, chair of the NatWest Cymru Board. NatWest has donated £100,000 to the Newsquest Our Communities Together fundraising appeal. (Image: Michael Williams)

Newsquest Wales regional editor Gavin Thompson said: "Thank you to the NatWest Cymru board for supporting Our Communities Together.

"Organisations across Wales can now apply for grants to support cost of living projects from the Our Communities Together fund.

"Please help us get the word out, so that this generous donation from NatWest and others already made, reach the people who need them through the fantastic local charities and community organisations who support them."

Richard Williams, chief executive of Community Foundation Wales said: “This generous donation from Natwest will go towards helping grassroots community groups to keep providing important services to their local communities.

We hope that this show of support from Natwest will encourage more people to get involved and support community groups to keep going during this difficult time.

The grants from this appeal will go a long way to ensuring that voluntary organisations across Wales are able to support those most in need now, and in the difficult months to come.”

In July 2022, 30 per cent of people in Wales reported that their financial situation was negatively impacting their physical health, and over 43 per cent reported a negative effect on their mental health. As the crisis continues to worsen, it has impacted people across Wales.

Community groups and charities are often well-placed to get help to people quickly.

Grants will support groups providing services and activities that will make a huge difference to local families and individuals facing crisis and hardship.

Grants of up to £5,000 will cover the core and/or project costs of groups that can demonstrate they are providing services to the community to help alleviate situations of crisis and hardship.

Groups eligible include charities, community interest companies and social details.

For more details and to apply for a grant visit the Community Foundation Wales website, communityfoundationwales.org.uk