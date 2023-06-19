Set against a backdrop of rich history and centuries-old architecture, the five guided tours will form part of an exciting programme of events and activities at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run attraction, which is open every day throughout the summer.

Tours taking place during opening hours will be included free with the normal admission charge, while evening tours will be subject to an extra charge.

On Thursday July 13, at 2.30pm, Castle visitors can look forward to a free garden tour.

Led by a knowledgeable guide, the tour will provide an introduction to the beds of culinary, dye, medicinal and fragrant herbs at Carew’s Walled Garden and will give sme fascinating insights into their uses throughout history.

Those with an interest in the practicalities of building a castle are advised to come along to one of the free Secrets of Castle Construction tours.

Taking place at 2.30pm on Thursdays 6 July, 7 September and 5 October, these tours will focus on long-forgotten building techniques and the hidden architectural features of these ancient fortifications.

The ever-popular Ghost Walks also return to Carew this summer, offering the chance to learn about the darker side of Castle life.

Filled with tales of ghosts, hauntings and other hair-raising happenings, the first of these events will take place on Thursday 20 July at 8pm, with further dates arranged for 10 August at 7.30pm and 24 August at 7pm.

Evening Castle Tours will take place on Thursday 27 July at 8pm, Thursday 17 August at 7.15pm and Thursday 31 August at 6.45pm.

Making the most of the peace and quiet once the Castle has closed for the day, these tours focus on its evolution from Celtic fort to Medieval fortress, Tudor stronghold and Elizabethan mansion – as well as looking at how its history was shaped by some if its infamous and colourful residents.

New to Carew this year is the High Tea and Castle Tour. Although the June event has sold out, tickets are still available for the tour on Saturday 16 September at a cost of £20 per adult and £14 per child (4-16).

Featuring freshly prepared sandwiches and delectable homemade cakes served with tea or coffee in the Walled Garden, the Tour also includes an exclusive tour of the Castle and a chance to learn about its colourful history.

Please note that an extra cost applies for the Ghost Walks, Evening Castle Tours and High Tea and Castle Tour and booking is essential.

Tickets can be reserved online at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

For further information and a full programme of events for the summer and beyond pick up a copy of Coast to Coast or go to www.carewcastle.com.