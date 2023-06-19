The former Ocky White department store has been turned into a three-storey development that will feature a multi-user food emporium, along with a restaurant, bar and roof-top terrace.

John Weaver Contractors Ltd have now reached and finished the highest point of the flagship development, and work is on track for it to be handed over for internal works later this year.

Senior council members, officers and contractors toured the site, before gathering on the roof terrace for a ‘topping out’ ceremony.

Pembrokeshire County Council chairman, Cllr Tom Tudor, said: “Combined with other initiatives taking place, I am very optimistic that Haverfordwest town centre will become a thriving commercial and residential location of choice, creating a distinct destination and sense of place.

“The Pembrokeshire County Council scheme incorporates public realm improvements including an attractive waterfront square with space for events which could extend its use into the early evening.

“The project is anticipated to be complete next year which is very exciting news for Haverfordwest, our County Town of Pembrokeshire.”

The topping out ceremony at the former Ocky White department store development. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Council leader Cllr David Simpson said: “Western Quayside is an integral part of our vision to revitalise Haverfordwest town centre and it is fantastic to see this ambitious regeneration project moving forward.”

Ceri Best, commercial director of John Weaver Contractors, said: “We are extremely privileged and honoured to be the Principal Design and Build Contractor on the redevelopment of the former historical Ocky Whites Store in the heart of Haverfordwest.

“The collaborative partnership developed with Pembrokeshire County Council and their consultant teams has ensured the constraints and challenges faced were overcome to allow works to continue concurrently and thus mitigating further delays to the contract programme.

“We look forward to our countdown to practical completion and the delivery of a quality flagship project for Pembrokeshire County Council.”

Anthony Hayward, construction team manager at Pembrokeshire County Council said: “The topping out ceremony marks a key milestone in what has been an extremely challenging project, it also gave opportunity to commend the entire project team who have worked collaboratively to deliver this new transformational development.”