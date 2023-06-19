Ysgol Bro Gwaun students competed in the recent Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovery.

Rhys Osborne competed in the solo recitation competition for learners, years 7-9, which he won.

Pupils competing in the group recitation for learners in years 7-9 were also placed, taking third prize in the competition.

During the eisteddfod the Evans brothers, Ianto and Ifan, were also very busy namely. Ianto competed in the folk melody solo for years 7-9, boy’s solo for years 7-9 and the brass solo for years 7-9.

Similarly, Ifan competed in the tenor and bass Solo for year10 to 19 years olds and in the brass solo for the same category.

The school said it was very proud of the performances and contribution of the brothers during the eisteddfod, and very proud that they have represented the school at national level.

The school congratulated all pupils on their performances and thanked those that had supported them.

“Thank you to all the parents for their support throughout the months of preparation for both the county and national Eisteddfods,” said a school spokesperson.

“Thanks also to the teachers who trained and prepared the pupils for the Urdd.

“Your contribution is invaluable because you help provide these special opportunities to the pupils of Ysgol Bro Gwaun.”