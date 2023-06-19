As part of her visit, the Minister discovered more about the projects in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock as well as the delivery phase of Milford Haven Energy Kingdom which links to the Council’s green energy agenda.

It also provided an opportunity to see at first hand the regeneration work in Haverfordwest which has benefitted from the Welsh Government Transforming Towns initiative.

This included a tour with senior leaders and Members, of Bridge Street, Riverside and Western Quayside which had its topping out ceremony last week.

Following a tour of the town the Minister talked to senior leaders in Housing, Infrastructure and Planning, and heard about the challenges faced and the successes.

These included the active housing development programme and additional grant funding for housing, where availability, increasing homelessness and affordability pressures are being felt.

Active Travel initiatives are proving successful in Pembrokeshire, and Haverfordwest’s Transport Interchange has funding in place, although challenges remain to improve connectivity outside the County as well as adapting to climate impacts in areas such as Newgale.

“It is always a pleasure to see in person how Welsh Government funding is changing and improving our towns, local areas and their facilities, especially in a way which is environmentally minded, yet still reflecting their history and culture,” said Ms Evans.

“Partnership working is integral to regeneration, and Pembrokeshire County Council’s Western Quayside and Riverside developments are a fantastic example of this and helping to create opportunities for many, now and for the future.”

Her visit was welcomed by council leader, David Simpson.

“I was delighted to welcome Minister Rebecca Evans to Haverfordwest, for her to see the town’s regeneration projects that are helping to transform the town,” he said.

“She visited the Western Quayside development, which is part of a £60m of investment to Haverfordwest, which includes £26m of Welsh Government funding.

“The Minister was impressed with the work and could see how these projects will add to the town’s rich history and culture – ensuring it continues to be a great place to live, work and visit.

“This project will create a vibrant new space for local businesses and residents to enjoy – and help businesses in Pembrokeshire to thrive.”