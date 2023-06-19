Excitement is building for the event, which will see cars - ranging from standard 1000cc Minis to the more powerful V8 Chevys, along with openwheel specials – racing hard and fast on the Castle Lloyd Racetrack, near Red Roses SA33 4PT.

All categories of men, ladies and juniors will be racing in the event, and competitors are due to start arriving at the track from Thursday June 22, when the gates open at 2pm.

The racing takes place on the following weekend, Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 and gets underway at 9am on the Saturday.

There will be three qualifying heats for all drivers, with the top eight in each class gaining their place into the grand finals on the Sunday afternoon.

There they will be going head-to-head,battling flat out at the top end of the points tally in British Championship standings.

Camping will be available onsite, where all amenities will be available including drinking water, catering vans, evening entertainment and trade stands.

Ticket prices are: £30, full weekend for all adults and junior racers; £15, full weekend for non-racing 12-16 year olds, OAPs and disabled spectators. Under 12s free. Camping £10.

The South Wales Autograss League, is comprised of five clubs - Carmarthen (CM), Pembrokeshire Autograss Club (PAC), Pembroke Haven & District (PHD), Swansea (S) & Teifi (TA). The league has licences available within the clubs for men/lady racers, juniors aged 10-16 (boys/girls), mechanics or members.

For more information see South Wales Autograss League on Facebook.