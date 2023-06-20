Successful charities were nominated by members of the public, with more than 11,000 causes across the UK being nominated, with around 7,300 of these coming from the Welsh public.

Benefact Group selected 150 of the nominated charities to receive £1,000 each, with Poppits Sands Surf Lifesaving Club, Many Tears Animal Rescue, Women’s Equality Network Wales, Cylch Meithrin Trannon, Pentre Farm CIC, Wallich-Clifford Community, Larsen’s Pride, Seeds for the Future, The Darwin Centre for Biology and Medicine and 2wish being selected from Wales.

Mark Hews, Benefact Group’s group chief executive, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest.

“Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

It is the fifth year that Benefact Group has given away a total of £1 million to charities through the Movement for Good Awards.

There will be a further 150 winners chosen to receive £1,000 in September and there will be more given out during the year, including giving 40 good causes £5,000.

To find out how to support the Movement for Good Awards and to nominate a cause you care about visit www.movementforgood.com.

Benefact Group has donated almost £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and has been recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.