The Sunderland flying boat is the special link across the world between two museums which tell unique stories about this famous aircraft.
The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and New Zealand’s Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) at Auckland have re-established the connections with volunteers from both exchanging visits.
During a recent holiday in New Zealand, Wing Commander Tim Payne, outreach trustee at the Heritage Centre, was given a VIP tour at MOTAT, which displays one of only three military Sunderlands in the world.
There he met retired RAF Squadron Leader Jonathan Pote, a MOTAT volunteer.
Some weeks later, when visiting relatives in the UK, Jonathan came to Pembroke Dock and met up with Tim and other volunteers. The centre displays many parts of a Sunderland which sank off the town in 1940.
Said Tim: “The beautifully restored Sunderland is part of a superb collection of aircraft at MOTAT and I had a great day there.
"It was a pleasure to welcome Jonathan to Pembroke Dock and we look forward to developing the links between our museums. We already have a number of Sunderland items which came originally from New Zealand, including a float.”
