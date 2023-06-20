The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and New Zealand’s Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) at Auckland have re-established the connections with volunteers from both exchanging visits.

During a recent holiday in New Zealand, Wing Commander Tim Payne, outreach trustee at the Heritage Centre, was given a VIP tour at MOTAT, which displays one of only three military Sunderlands in the world.

There he met retired RAF Squadron Leader Jonathan Pote, a MOTAT volunteer.

Some weeks later, when visiting relatives in the UK, Jonathan came to Pembroke Dock and met up with Tim and other volunteers. The centre displays many parts of a Sunderland which sank off the town in 1940.

Said Tim: “The beautifully restored Sunderland is part of a superb collection of aircraft at MOTAT and I had a great day there.

"It was a pleasure to welcome Jonathan to Pembroke Dock and we look forward to developing the links between our museums. We already have a number of Sunderland items which came originally from New Zealand, including a float.”