Hywel Dda University Health Board is reminding those living in the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire counties that they have to take the offer of the spring covid-19 booster by Friday, June 30, 2023.

Those eligible for the booster – which includes those aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older people and those aged five and over with a weakened immune system – will have already been contacted about the spring booster, but have been urged to take up the booster before it is no longer offered.

Bethan Lewis, the health board’s interim assistant director of public health, said: “Covid-19 continues to be more serious in older people and those with certain health conditions.

“It is important to have your booster because, like some other vaccines, levels of protection may begin to reduce over time. The booster will help protect you for longer. It will also help to reduce the risk of you needing to go to hospital due to covid-19 infection.”

The booster is not the only covid vaccination ending on June 30, as the offer of the initial two-dose course which has been in place since December 2020 to all those aged five and over will also be ending on the same date.

If you have any questions about your covid-19 vaccine eligibility or would like to book an appointment, call 0300 303 8322 and choose option 1 or email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk