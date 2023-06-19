The Hive in Haverfordwest, BOXWISE and PLANED in Pembroke Dock, and Value Independence in Milford Haven are among the projects to have been showcased.

As part of a community engagement day on June 14, Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn visited the Hive, which is a youth and community project supporting the young people of the Garth Ward and local area.

The Hive offers a safe environment for young people to meet, play, learn and educate themselves, and received funding from PCC Llywelyn recently to create a ‘Cruyff pitch’ – a safe play area outside the Centre for sporting activities.

The PCC also travelled to meet with staff who provide a boxing intervention programme for young people in Pembroke Dock.

BOXWISE is a national social enterprise that helps young people build confidence, improve their health and wellbeing and maximise all opportunities available to them, and won a recent award at the 2023 Dyfed-Powys Police Awards.

Following the success of the programme in Pembroke Dock, the sessions are now being offered across the Force area in Llanelli, Brecon, Letterston and Llandysul.

PCC Dafydd Llywelyn at the launch of a graffiti exhibition in the Old Market Hall, Pembroke Dock. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police PCC)

Also in Pembroke Dock, an exhibition was launched to celebrate graffiti art boards created by young people from across Pembrokeshire to highlight improvements they would like to see in their local communities.

The graffiti exhibition project was organised by PLANED, who received funding from the Welsh Government’s Adverse Childhood Experiences fund and promoted locally by Police and Crime Commissioners – in a bid to help young people have a sense of control and feel more connected to their communities by having their voices heard.

Police and Crime Commissioner Llywelyn said: “I wholeheartedly support and recognise the vital role that local youth work and projects play in our communities.

“Today, I had the privilege of visiting some of these projects and initiatives that not only provide essential guidance and care but also mentorship, and educational opportunities that equip young individuals with the skills and resilience needed to make responsible choices and lead productive lives.

“By engaging and connecting with young people, we can foster positive relationships, build trust, and steer them away from crime.

“Moreover, these projects create safe spaces for young people to engage in constructive activities, away from negative influences. By channelling their energy into sports, arts, education, and community involvement, we empower them to develop their talents and aspirations, ultimately reducing the risk of them becoming involved in criminal behaviour.”

In the afternoon, the Police and Crime Commissioner accompanied a local PCSO to a meeting with a group of adults with learning disabilities at Value Independence in Milford Haven.

The PCSO was providing the group with an awareness input about cuckooing and mate crime followed by a graffiti workshop where they produced a piece of artwork that was reflective of the input.

The PCC later met with superintendent Craig Templeton, to discuss local policing matters in Pembrokeshire ahead of the tourist season and the policing challenges that Dyfed-Powys Police face with the influx of visitors to the area over summer months.

The PCC also met with a local councillor in Milford Haven to discuss the relocation of the Police Station in the area.