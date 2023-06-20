Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School has been chosen - along with two schools in England – to be part of an Art in School (AiS) pilot project.

As a result, the school has been provided with three high-definition screens which will show art from galleries such as the Tate Modern and Victoria and Albert Museum, alongside that of its own learners.

“We have been presented with an amazing art education opportunity for our learners,” said Ysgol Harri Tudur’s business manager, Nick Makin.

The largest screen – 85 inches – is in the school refectory, while two smaller ones are in the Sixth Form common room and reception.

Mr Makin explained: “These screens will display art, from famous artists and our own learners, on a rotational daily basis - some of it will be static and other times slideshows. All of this is free to the school.

“We will capture the impact of this pilot on learners through on-line before and after surveys.

“The intent is for the project to roll out wider across England and Wales; depending on its success and future funding provision.”

The project is part of the Levelling Up Fund from the south-east of England.