Bluestone National Park Resort is taking the half a million used nappies left behind by its customers each year and turning them into asphalt for the paths around the resort’s newest Platinum lodges.

The nappies are recycled by Ammanford company NappiCycle, who set up in 2010 in response to the Welsh Government’s waste strategy.

Bluestone was the first commercial company to request nappy recycling - before that NappiCycle had been working mostly with local authorities.

NappiCycle founder Rob Poyer said that, apart from the ‘organic content’ in the used nappies, the rest is entirely recycled.

Previously considered a single-use plastic, nappies take hundreds of years to degrade in landfill. Although the plastic lining can be recycled easily, the fibres in the absorbing layer have previously proven a challenge.

NappiCycle use both the fibres and plastics from residents’ used nappies to replace traditional asphalt materials, which would normally be shipped in from Europe and beyond.

The recycled nappy fibres are used to reinforce the bitumen used to make the path surfaces, reducing the carbon footprint and making it twice as strong as regular asphalt.

Nappy-impregnated asphalt has been used in each of the 80 paths leading to Bluestone’s new Platinum Lodges.

It is highly engineered and therefore stronger and more durable, and will need to be re-laid far less often.

The new paths recently laid between Bluestone’s new Platinum Lodges have used the equivalent of 60,000 disposable nappies.

“The circular economy story on this is amazing,” said Rob.

“We take nappies from Bluestone, they go back to our plant, we process them, turn them into this specialist fibre and they go back to the asphalt contractor who utilises them in the asphalt.”

Bluestone is the first commercial user of the nappy asphalt in the entire world.

Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone National Park Resort, said: “By laying this we will save money because we won’t have to lay it so often.

"We will reduce our carbon footprint and we’re showing people what the circular economy looks like.

“It’s a win, win, win situation, all in west Wales.”