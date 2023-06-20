Bluestone National Park Resort is taking the half a million used nappies and swim nappies left behind by its customers and turning into tarmac for the roads around the resort’s newest Platinum lodges.

The nappies are taken by Ammanford company Napicycle, who set up in 2010 in response to the Welsh Government’s waste strategy.

Bluestone then got in touch wanting to recycle the half a million nappies and swim nappies used on site annually.

The Pembrokeshire resort was the first commercial company to request nappy recycling, before that Napicycle had been working mostly with local authorities.

Tarmac is not the only thing in Bluestone to be manufactured from recycled nappy fibres, the resort also has staff noticeboards made from them.

Napicycle’s Rob Poyer said that, apart from the nappies’ ‘organic content’, the deposits left by thei young wearers, the rest of it is recyclable.

Once the organic content is removed the plastics can be recycled into a resin format, the fibres and super absorbent polymers can all be reengineered and made into products.

The nappies can be used to create board material or fibre that is put into tarmac or asphalt.

This nappy-impregnated asphalt has been used in each of the 80 paths leading to Bluestone’s new Platinum Lodges.

The asphalt containing nappies is highly engineered and is stronger and more durable. It is estimated that it will last possibly ten times longer than normal asphalt. Because it is much more durable, it will need to be re-laid far less often.

The new paths recently laid between Bluestone’s new Platinum Lodges has used the equivalent of 60,000 disposable nappies.

“The circular economy story on this is amazing.,” said Rob. “We take nappies from Bluestone, they go back to our plant, we process them, turn them into this specialist fibre and they go back to the asphalt contractor who utilises them in the asphalt.”

Bluestone is the first commercial user of the nappy asphalt in the entire world.

“By laying this we will save money because we won’t have to lay it so often, we will reduce our carbon footprint and we’re showing people what the circular economy looks like,” said Bluestone’s head of corporate responsibility, Marten Lewis.

“It’s a win win win, win win win, situation, all in west Wales.”