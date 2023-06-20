Andrew McGungle, 53, of Glebelands, Hakin, and Ann Daly, 31, of Penycwm, were both jailed after being found in possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply on two separate occasions.

In March, both were jailed for three years for possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

A third defendant, Lisa Lovell, 40, of Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, was convicted of possession of a class A drug. Lovell was fined for the offence.

At a proceeds of crime application (POCA) hearing today, Tuesday, June 20, crown prosecutor Jim Davies KC told the court that the police had decided that there were not sufficient assets to continue with a the POCA.

However, officers had seized nearly £6,000 from McGungle and Daly during two separate raids in August and September last year.

They had also recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and phones.

Mr Davies asked that a forfeiture and destruction order be made regarding £5,809 seized by police as well as the drugs and paraphernalia.

The only possible obstacle to this, he said, was that Lisa Lovell was not present in court as the POCA did not apply to her, and it was not known if she had been asked whether she wanted to make a claim to any of the recovered items.

“There are certainly some drugs and also a few items of paraphernalia that relate to her,” said Mr Davies.

His Honour Judge PH Thomas KC said that he would make the order for forfeiture and destruction, with the direction that Lovell’s solicitors should be contacted and given 14 days to respond.

“The items in question are almost certainly ones that she is not going to be able to lay claim to,” said Mr Davies.

Judge Thomas. replied: "It would be an interesting argument for her to say she wants her drugs back."

The judge ordered that the £5,809 seized in the Hakin raids should be forfeited to police to use in their fight against crime.