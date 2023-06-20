Nigel Yates, 57, is accused of sexually touching a girl under the age of 13 at Llangranog on December 25 last year.

Yates, of Llechryd, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, June 19.

He was charged with assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, contrary to section seven of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. In that he intentionally touched a girl under the age of 13 and the touching was sexual.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Yates was released on conditional bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing next month at Swansea Crown Court.

Until then he must keep an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 4am.

He is also banned from contacting named individuals. He must not have unsupervised contact with under 18s, must live and sleep at his Llechryd address and must not enter the village of Cilgerran.