The closure is in place between Pleasant Valley caravan park and Wiseman's Bridge.

A statement from Amroth Community Council confirmed the closure is in place “to deal with an unsafe wall adjacent to the highway”.

The community council said work to make the area safe to pass again will continue until at least the afternoon of Friday, June 23.

“Due to the short notice, emergency road closed ahead signs have been placed at Merrixton Cross and Summerhill Cross,” the community council added.

“Access from Merrixton to Summerhill and Amroth is still available.”

The closure will affect the Taf Valley Coaches 351 service between Tenby and Pendine.

The 351 is already affected by a closure between Amroth and Pendine. Details of any disruption can be found at tafvalleycoaches.co.uk.