To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely, there will be a full Cardiff city centre road closure in place from midday on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.

These road closures will be in place until midnight on both days.

The M4 motorway and surrounding trunk road networks are also expected to be very busy as a result of the Harry Styles concerts.

Please be mindful that the network will be busier on the 20th/21st of June with #HarryStyles performing in the Principality stadium.



Expect #M4, #A48M & #A4232🚗to be busier.



Why not share the Love💙 to avoid delays! pic.twitter.com/ZLpPKgR9ym — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 18, 2023

Motorists and concert-goers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Full list of road closures for the Harry Styles Cardiff concerts

These road closures will be in place for both of Harry Styles' Love On Tour shows at Principality Stadium - on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21:

Castle Street and Duke Street will be closed from 4pm.

From 7am, Scott Road and Park Street will be closed because of the need to prepare Gate 5 and protect queueing fans.

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will offer access for buses only during the times of the road closures.

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after the concert ends.

Civic Centre: Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access only for the event and limited commuter parking, as well as loading and access to private car parks. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

For those heading to #HarryStyles @principalitysta #Cardiff some useful information from @cardiffcouncil on the full city centre road closure.https://t.co/XvtOxSq1rY — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) June 19, 2023

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 12 noon and midnight:

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment).

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

PLEASE REMEMBER, the advertised roads in the city centre will close at 12 noon today for @Harry_Styles @principalitysta but Castle Street will remain open until 4pm. Please plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/EkW19DLTeN — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) June 20, 2023

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

For up-to-date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and Facebook.