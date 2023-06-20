Police were called to a Pembroke Dock address on May 4, after a call from the landlord of Mohammed Miah – who reported the defendant had threatened him, prosecutor Sian Cutter said.

Officers arrived, and Miah, 32, was found to have a gram of cannabis and a gram of cocaine on him.

There was also a locked suitcase, which Miah refused to hand over the key for. When officers opened it, they found 111 grams of cannabis – with an estimated street value of £1,110 – and a set of digital weighing scales.

Previously, Miah admitted a charge of possessing cannabis, but denied he was intending to supply the drugs.

He also pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine – arguing he didn’t know what the powder was and that it “could be creatine”.

Miah is also charged with two offences of damaging property – relating to allegations that he urinated and defecated in two custody cells at Haverfordwest Police Station on May 5.

He pleaded not guilty to these offences on June 2.

Miah, of no fixed abode, is currently in custody, and a bail application was put before Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Ms Cutter said the Crown Prosecution Service opposed the application as the address Miah had given had not been verified as his parents’ address – as he had not given any contact details.

She added that Miah had a history of re-offending while on bail – having breached four separate court orders between 2004 and 2008, and, later, a further six offences while on bail.

“Dealing drugs is part of his lifestyle,” Ms Cutter said. “It won’t stop with him being released on bail.”

Kate Williams, defending, said Miah was “insistent” that he wanted to apply for bail.

“He is of the opinion he will be acquitted of possession with intent to supply, so it is unjust he stays in custody for simple possession,” she said.

“It’s a large quantity for personal use,” said Judge Geraint Walters.

“This man can’t be trusted to be bailed,” Judge Walters concluded.

Miah will face a trial on September 27.