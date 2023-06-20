A 70-YEAR-OLD man accused of attempted murder will return to court on Friday.
William Jones, of Llawhaden, near Narberth, was charged following an incident at a property on the morning of Monday, June 20 last year.
The case has faced delays after concerns were raised over whether Jones was fit to stand trial.
In May, it was further adjourned twice for the completion of psychiatric reports.
However, on Tuesday, June 20, Swansea Crown Court heard that the reports had now been completed.
Jones must now return to court on Friday, June 23, Judge Paul Thomas ordered.
