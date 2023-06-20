Video footage was played to Haverfordwest magistrates court which showed Danni Sandow run towards officers in the car park of Haverfordwest Police Station on the night of February 11.

An unnamed officer could be heard shouting, “Do you f****** understand me? I’m not any officer. Do you understand me?

"Don’t you ever f****** run away from an officer again. Get on the floor.”

As he shouted at her, Danni Sandow could be heard sobbing uncontrollably.

After watching the footage, magistrates requested that the Crown Prosecution Service convey their concerns to Dyfed-Powys Police.

“We’re concerned about the video footage which we found distressing,” said the presiding magistrate.

“We ask that the Crown Prosecution Service passes our concerns back to the police.”

The police footage was made on the night of February 11 when Sandow went to Haverfordwest police station car park with the intention of self-harming herself.

As officers walked up to her, Sandow ran towards them which resulted in the verbal backlash from one of the officers.

Sandow was arrested and taken inside the police station where officers discovered some razor blades inside her rucksack. Their purpose, Danni Sandow told the officers, was to cause herself harm.

Her solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd, informed magistrates that this incident was yet another indication of his client’s psychological illness, for which she has been seeking medical support for many years.

“She has episodes when she self-harms, she doesn’t know who to call so she goes to the police,” he said.

“But she’s been let down time and time again.”

Mr Lloyd said that 24 hours before her appearance before magistrates this week, a psychological report had finally been prepared which stated that Danni Sandow has a number of psychiatric issues that will be urgently addressed.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long when you see the serious psychological issues that she has,” said Mr Lloyd.

“You saw the footage outside the police station. Why was she there? Because she had no one else to ask for help. So she went there, and you saw what took place.

"She wanted help and has been crying out, but she’s been turned away time and time again.”

Magistrates were then told of a second incident that took place at Withybush Hospital on April 23 after police officers had taken Sandow there following another incident of self-harming.

“They left her inside the hospital but the officers remained outside just in case she absconded,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

“And she did. When they took her back inside she started banging her head on the floor and kicked out at one of the officers.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court the officer who had been assaulted said, ‘While she was in a time of crisis, I don’t expect to be treated like this’.

Sandow pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and an additional charge of possessing razor blades in a public place.

Magistrates retired for 90 minutes to consider their sentence.

Danni Sandow was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody suspended for 18 months. She must also carry out 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a ten-week electronically monitored daily curfew between 8pm and 7am.

She was fined £80 for an additional charge of breaching bail conditions and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £308 surcharge.

She must also pay £50 compensation to each of the two police officers. A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the razor blades.