The announcement was made this week by NRW operations manager, Caroline Drayton.

“We're aware of multiple concerns concerning pollution incidents and following reports to our incident line, officers have attended the site to investigate,” she commented.

“Our investigations are ongoing and we are checking with nearby permit holders to determine whether they are operating within their permit conditions.”

Ms Drayton went on to say that if any irregularities are found, further action will be taken against the individuals or contractors responsible.

“We take our role as an environmental regulator seriously, and wherever any non-compliance is found, we will take further action to ensure permits are complied with effectively,” she said.

“We are committed to improving the condition of all our rivers and we use all evidence to improve our understanding of the issues facing them including information provided by members of the public.

“We've made great strides in recent years working with others to tackle the issues that impact on the river environment, and we will continue to work together with farmers, agricultural bodies, anglers, regulators, water companies, conservationists and Welsh Government to build on the progress made.”

Ms Drayton's comments were made following an article published by the Western Telegraph last Friday, June 16, which named two alleged pollution outfall pipes which enter the river at The Fortune’s Frolic just off Clay Lane in Haverfordwedst.

One discharges sewage while the other discharges effluent waste from the First Milk creamery treatment plant in Merlin’s Bridge.

The banks around the pipes are covered by a reddish-brown sediment which, when touched, appears to have a dense, mousse-like texture.

Stones which were once smooth and clear are now covered in a brown, slimy blanket weed which feeds off the alleged high level of phosphates that are in the water.

As a result, this kills all the natural plants that the fish feed on.

Also affected are insects, fish eggs that are unable to hatch as they don’t have enough oxygen to survive, mammals and birds.

“The Cleddau River has turned into the Cleddau Sewer,” said concerned resident and long-time campaigner Simon Walters.

“The river has become toxic and the wildlife that we once had as a barometer is showing us the damage of what's been happening for far foo long. The river is dead.

“A few years ago we used to dig here for ragworm for bait, but it’s now disappeared and the only fish we see are mullet. Everything else has virtually gone.

“As a result of what’s coming out of those pipes, we’re destroying the whole eco-system here on the Cleddau, which is a SSSI.”

Welsh Water has also been asked to comment on the latest pollution concerns.