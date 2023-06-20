Dyfed-Powys Police are looking to find Jack, who went missing from the Johnston area of Haverfordwest on Saturday.

Jack – who is in his mid-20s – was last seen leaving his home at around 9.40pm on June 17.

He is described as being around 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in, of slim build, and with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack, and wears glasses.

An appeal has been launched to find Jack, who is missing. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Anyone who has information which could help find Jack should contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

They can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, by calling 101, or by messaging Dyfed-Powys Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.

When reporting any information, you should use the reference: DP-20230618-076.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.