Zamurd Hussain, 40, was found guilty of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court previously heard that officers stopped a vehicle as it drove through Monkton and, upon speaking to Hussain – who was a passenger – they smelt cannabis emanating from inside.

Hussain threw a black bag out of the vehicle, which was found to contain a “substantial amount” of cannabis.

He was also found guilty of acquiring criminal property after being found with £1,500 in cash.

Hussain, previously of Ramsden Court in Monkton, was handed a total 21-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Swansea Crown Court on February 13.

However, Hussain was back in court on Tuesday, June 20 accused of failing to turn up to appointments that were a part of his suspended sentence.

He was alleged to have missed appointments in March and April.

Hussain pleaded not guilty to breaching the terms of his suspended sentence.

Hannah George, representing Hussain, said the defendant missed the appointment in March after he moved house and had not received a letter from the probation service about the appointment.

Ms George said Hussain messaged his probation officer on April 25 with the time he finished work and asked when his appointment would be. She said he received no reply.

“He knows he finds himself in a very serious position,” she said.

Addressing Hussain’s not guilty pleas, Judge Paul Thomas said: “At the moment he is saying he is not in breach.

“You cannot say that and apologise for what he has done. You cannot have your cake and eat it.”

The hearing was delayed as Hussain arrived late to court. He said this was due to being told the wrong time.

“That’s someone else’s fault again is it?,” Judge Thomas said.

A hearing will be held on July 6 to determine whether Hussain breached his suspended sentence.

“I will re-admit him to bail,” said Judge Thomas. “If he is late on the next occasion, that will be an offence of breach of bail. He will be sentenced for breach of bail.”

Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings have been launched to recover money that Hussain, now of Cross Park in Pembroke Dock, had earned by selling cannabis.

It has been agreed that Hussain profited to the sum of £15,000, but the amount he will have to pay back is contested.

Judge Thomas ordered this will also be settled at the hearing on July 6.