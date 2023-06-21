The offence is alleged to have taken place as Maria Bufton, 44, was driving her Audi TT on the A40 between Slebech and Canaston Bridge on August 31, 2022.

The Crown Prosecution alleges that as a result of her careless and inattentive driving, Jean Fitzgerald suffered serious injuries. Details of her alleged injuries were not given at this week’s hearing.

Maria Bufton was listed to appear before magistrates earlier this week, but matters had to be temporarily adjourned following a written request from her solicitor, who wasn’t present at court.

He requested the adjournment as he believes the defendant may have suffered ‘a mental episode’ at the time of the offence, namely trigeminal neuralgia. As a result, he wishes to obtain a medical report prior to her submitting her plea.

This request was objected to by Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

“She was interviewed by police in November yet her solicitor is requesting an adjournment now,” she said.

“They haven’t turned up at court today even though two elderly victims have been waiting here in court for some considerable time. If an adjournment is granted, I request it’s a very short one.”

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the matter for one week until June 27. They stated that the defendant will have to attend the next hearing.