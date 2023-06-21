The discovery was made on June 15 as the Sea Watch Foundation were conducting a line transect survey some ten miles off the coast.

This is the first documented instance of a minke whale in the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation since 2013.

“The significance of this encounter cannot be overstated,” said Sea Watch monitoring officer Katrin Lohrengel.

“Our encounter has left our marine research team in awe as it underscores the importance of our continuous scientific efforts in studying and conserving the abundant marine biodiversity of this particular region.”

Sea Watch researchers believe the majestic minke whale was carrying out foraging activities at the time of its discovery, as it was seen to engage in deep dives.

The following day another minke whale was spotted 11 miles away off the Llyn Peninsula in a separate Sea Watch Foundation survey. Sightings tend to be more prevalent in Pembrokeshire.

Line-transect surveys play a pivotal role in research as they provide invaluable data on the presence, abundance, and distribution of marine species in their natural habitats.

Renowned for their agility and inquisitive nature, minke whales (Balaenoptera acutorostrata) captivate with their smaller size compared to other baleen whales.

These graceful creatures embark on deep dives, skilfully hunting for their preferred prey, including fish and krill.

This week's sighting has further emphasized the ecological significances of the Cardigan Bay SAC and highlights the urgent need for sustained conservation efforts to safeguard this vital marine environment.

“Our sighting serves as a beacon of hope for future discoveries that can contribute to the ongoing conservation endeavours in the Cardigan Bay SAC,” added Katrin.

“As we celebrate this momentous milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding our understanding of marine ecosystems and advocating for the protection of vulnerable species.

"We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the local community, volunteers, and stakeholders whose unwavering support has made sightings like this possible."

Minke whales are slender with pointed triangular heads and a single central ridge. They have a relatively tall dorsal fin that’s sickle-shaped and situated nearly two-thirds along the back.

Their heads and bodies are dark grey to black with grey areas on their flanks and a diagonal white band on their flippers.

They can often be confused with the sei whale and the northern bottlenose whale unless its head shape or flippers are seen.