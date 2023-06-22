Pembroke Dock Community Learning Centre, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6XF

Wednesday 5 July Time: 15.00 -19.30

Tŷ Milford Waterfront Hotel, Nelson Quay, Milford Haven, SA73 3AA

Tuesday 11 July Time: 15.00 – 19.30

Haverfordwest Community Learning Centre, Dew Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1ST

Wednesday 12 July Time: 15.00 -19.30

Floventis was awarded the agreement for lease for the Llŷr developments in the Celtic Sea by the Crown Estate in July 2021. (Image: Floventis Energy Limited)

A joint venture between SBM Offshore, global specialists in floating offshore energy and renewable energy project development company Cierco, Floventis was awarded the agreement for lease for the Llŷr developments in the Celtic Sea by the Crown Estate in July 2021 subject to a Habitats Regulation Assessment. Representing half of the current opportunity in the Celtic Sea, this allows Floventis as the developer to progress with environmental assessment and surveys, secure access to the grid and seek planning consent through the statutory processes.

With formal consultation due to start later this year, Llŷr 1&2 are test and demonstration projects that are a crucial stepping stone for the supply chain in advance of the Celtic Sea leasing round. Located 31km off the coast of Pembrokeshire, the Llŷr Developments (known as Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2) will showcase the next generation in clean renewable offshore renewable energy technology ahead of industrialisation. They will power in the region of 200,000 homes with 200MW of clean, green energy once operational by 2027. With an operational life of 25 years, each of the Llŷr projects will consist of six to eight turbines, all of which will be greater than 12MW.

The Llŷr Developments will showcase the next generation in clean renewable offshore renewable energy technology. (Image: Floventis Energy Limited)

Tess Blazey is Director of Policy and External Affairs for Floventis. She said: “These public awareness days are a great opportunity for local people to come along and meet our team. We’ll be able to talk through our plans and answer any questions ahead of the start of formal consultation later this year.

“We’re looking forward to meeting as many local people as possible so please do pop-in if you can – there is no need to prebook and there will be refreshments available.”