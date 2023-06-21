The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as heavy showers and thunderstorms look likely to cause flooding, while lightning strikes could potentially cause damage to buildings.

The weather warning will come into effect from midday and will be in place until 7pm tonight.

The thunderstorm warning is set to impact most areas of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and Milford Haven.

What to expect from the Met Office thunderstorm warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was due to predicted heavy showers and thunderstorms that could cause some flooding and disruption in areas across Wales.

The thunderstorms are also set to impact driving conditions with spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are also possible.

There is also the possibility of lightning strikes causing damage to a few buildings and other structures.

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out from late morning.

"Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in 1-2 hours. Showers and thunderstorms will mostly die out by early evening."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the thunderstorm warnings

Here is the full list of areas in Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

For tips on how to stay safe during a thunderstorm visit the Met Office website.