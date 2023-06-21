The draw, which took place in Geneva, included the Bluebirds for the first time since 2004, after coming through the JD Cymru Premier European play-offs in May.

Tony Pennock's side will be away in the first leg on Thursday, July 13, before returning for the second leg at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, July 20.

Four-time champions of their nation’s top division, Shkëndija finished third in 2022/23.

They are regulars in European competition, beating The New Saints in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round in 2018/19, and last season they reached the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The club says that a supporters travel package, along with kick-off times, will be confirmed in due course, as will ticketing details.

Meanwhile last year’s JD Cymru Premier runners-up Connah’s Quay Nomads have been pitted against KA Akureyri of Iceland in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Neil Gibson’s side will go away for the first leg on 13 July and will use The New Saints' Park Hall as their ‘home’ stadium for the second leg on 20 July.

It will be a first visit to Iceland for the Nomads and they will face a KA side who are competing in Europe for the first time in 20 years after finishing second in the Icelandic top-flight in the 2022 campaign.

First-time qualifiers Penybont have been drawn against Andorran outfit FC Santa Coloma in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rhys Griffiths’ team will play hosts at the Dunraven Brewery Field in the first leg on 13 July and then go away for the second leg on 20 July.

FC Santa Coloma are the most successful club in Andorra’s Primera Divisió, winning 13 league titles, but finished third last season.

They competed in Europe in 15 consecutive seasons between 2008/09 and 2021/22, but are yet to make it past the second qualifying round of any competition.

The UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round draw. (Image: UEFA)

In the UEFA Champions League, The New Saints have been drawn against Swedish side BK Häcken.

Craig Harrison’s team will be away in the first leg on 11/12 July and at home at Park Hall in the second leg on 18/19 July.

BK Häcken won the Swedish Allsvenskan for the first time in their history in the 2022 season and are therefore making their UEFA Champions League debut this summer.

They have however been regulars in European competition over the last decade, reaching the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League in 2011/12 and 2013/14.

It will be The New Saints’ third trip to Sweden and first since a 3-0 defeat against Helsingborgs IF in the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Should TNS progress from the tie, they will meet either KÍ Klaksvík from the Faroe Islands or Hungarian side Ferencváros in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.