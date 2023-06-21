Walkers raising money for Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI stepped out at 6am from Pwllgwaelod beach to tackle Dinas Island on a circular walk to Cwm yr Eglwys and back.

On their return the lifeboat fundraisers enjoyed bacon and egg butties and a welcome cuppa at Pwllgwaelod before heading off to work and school.

So far, the walk has raised more than £1,300 for the RNLI.

Also in north Pembrokeshire, the North Pembrokeshire Bluetits got up super early for a sunrise dip at Abereiddi.

Hardy swimmers met at 4.30am for a 5am dip. Enjoying fried bacon butties on the beach afterwards.

Some brave souls are planning to double dip, also enjoying an evening swim and picnic at again at Abereiddi and at Pwllgwaelod.

South Pembrokeshire Bluetits also swam in the sunrise in the sea off North Beach, Tenby.

Pembrokeshire photographers also set their alarm clocks, capturing some lovely images of the rising sun.

The summer solstice is the year’s shortest night and longest day. Also called the stival solstice or midsummer, it happens when one of the earth’s poles has its maximum tilt towards the sun and the sun is at its highest position in the sky.

Have you done something to celebrate the solstice? Did you snap the sun as it came up this morning? Send your pictures to bho@westerntelegraph.co.uk.