“His skateboard is what little Huxley lives for every single day of his life, and jumping on it is one of his favourite things to do,” Deri told the Western Telegraph.

Deri had been out for a run, accompanied by the dynamic Huxley and his skateboard, on Monday evening as they followed the Brunel trail from Neyland.

“When we got back to the gravel car park at the start of the nature reserve walk, which is at the end of Neyland Marina, we jumped into the van without putting the skateboard inside," she added.

"I’ve had that board forever and it has a huge amount of sentimental value to me, let alone to little Huxley.

"But by the time I realised I’d left it behind, it was dark and we knew that we’d never have been able to have found it. I was behind myself”.

Deri knew that if she bought a new skateboard, it just wouldn’t be the same.

So she immediately put a call out on social media asking everyone who may have visited the trail to keep their eyes open for Huxley’s pride and joy.

And, true to form, social media delivered the goods.

The following day a walker messaged Deri to say that she’d spotted a skateboard hanging by its wheels from a fenced area that’s used to store redundant materials from boats that are berthed on the Marina.

Sure enough, when Deri turned up to inspect the board, Huxley knew he was going to be back on the wheels in no time at all as it was unmistakably his.

“It’s a pretty battered specimen, the grip tape’s worn and she’s well due for a major refurbishment so now’s the chance to give her a good bit of TLC, that’s for sure," said Deri.

“We want to thank everyone who helped us out in looking for the skateboard and especially the wonderful lady who told us where she’d spotted it.

"Because this means that Huxley now gets back to doing what he loves the best.”

Happy boarding, Hukley!