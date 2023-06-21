Sharon Harris, 23, of the Albany Hotel, Tenby, failed to attend Swansea Crown Court for breaching a community order.

However, Judge Recorder Mr A Eardley, ruled that he could proceed with the hearing in her absence as a warrant had been properly served.

The court heard that Harris had initially been convicted in September 2021 after removing a television form a friend’s house. This was her first offence.

She had been sentenced to a twelve-month community order which included a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Last year the period in which to complete the unpaid work was extended until September 1, 2023. Despite this, the court heard, she had only completed one hour of the 100 hours and that was for an induction session.

The court heard that she had failed to attend unpaid work appointments on April 3, 17 and May 22.

However, she had completed the rehabilitation days and regularly attended appointments with her supervisor.

A report by the probation service said that Harris claimed that she was unable to carry out unpaid work because of mental health problems.

The report said that this was likely, but that there was no medical evidence to support it. Harris had said that she couldn’t afford to pay for medical evidence from her GP.

Judge Eardley revoked the original order and replaced it with a fine.

The court had no information on Harris income, so he based the fine on the assumption that she was on a low income or benefits.

Harris must pay a fine of £100 at £10 per fortnight in lieu of the unpaid work.