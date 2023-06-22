Research carried out by home security company ADT found that the Dyfed-Powys Police force region of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire had the least amount of burglaries in Wales and the third least amount in the UK.

The study found that 1,285 burglaries were reported in 2022 in the region, which when looking at the population of 522,700 across the three counties, meant that there was a burglary rate of 245.84 per 100,000 people.

This is beaten only by Devon & Cornwall with 199.85 burglaries per 100,000 people and Norfolk with 226.26 burglaries per 100,000 people.

The study found that 472 burglaries were reported in Carmarthenshire and 311 in Pembrokeshire. It also found that less were reported in 2022 than in 2021, with a decrease of 1.53 per cent.

The information was collated by ADT with the Office for National Statistics’ data on burglaries across England and Wales, dividing the number of offences in each area by the population of the area and multiplying it by 100,000 to get the crime rate per 100,000 people.

The data used was released on January 26 this year and runs from September 2021 to September 2022.