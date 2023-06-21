A number of rural bus services, including in Pembrokeshire, were supported by the Bus Emergency Scheme during the covid-19 pandemic and in the period following it.

The scheme was put in place to help support these services when use by the public was at a severely reduced rate due to the pandemic restrictions.

The Bus Emergency Scheme is due to finish in late July and on Friday, June 16, the Welsh Government announced a Bus Transition Fund.

Lee Waters, deputy climate change minister with responsibility for transport, confirmed that the fund will replace the Bus Emergency Scheme.

He said: “Today I have published a statement with industry partners and local authorities setting out further information on our financial support to the bus industry for this financial year.

“As a direct result of this funding, we will be able to avoid mass cancellation of services across Wales.

“It will provide immediate financial support to bus operators in Wales so that those vital bus services can continue.

“We are making £46m available from bus budgets to support BES and the Bus Transition Fund arrangements for the whole financial year. This funding will also keep the strategic TrawsCymru services running.”

The funding means that the majority of the current services across Wales will be protected, but some services may change to reflect different travel patterns following the pandemic.

Cllr Andrew Morgan, leader of WLGA, said: “There has been some really intensive joint work undertaken by councils with operators, Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to protect as many bus services as possible whilst passenger numbers recover.

“The financial position has been particularly challenging due to the huge increase in costs and reduction in passengers.

“WLGA welcomes the Welsh Government funding but acknowledges that we simply can’t protect every route.

“The Bus Transition Fund will enable us to move steadily away from emergency funding back towards a mix of commercial and supported services.”

Aaron Hill, Director of Confederation of Passenger Transport, said: “The Bus Transition Fund is good news for bus passengers throughout Wales, providing them with greater certainty over their travel to work, school and to see friends and family.

“Operators have worked hard with local authority colleagues over recent months to identify the routes that needed support, adapt the network to new travel patterns, and to protect the services that are most important to the people of Wales.

“We will now work closely with Welsh Government and local partners to grow services and encourage people to get back on the bus.”

Director of Coach and Bus Association Cymru, Scott Pearson added: “The Coach and Bus Association Cymru membership welcome the partnership style of working with Government adopted to ensure our customers continue to receive the bus services they rely upon each and every day.”