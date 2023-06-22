The council’s cabinet approved a Tackling Poverty Plan after recognising the current cost of living crisis is having a big impact on residents, and acknowledging the longer-term generational impact that poverty has.

The council acknowledges that it will not be able to resolve poverty itself as many of the contributing factors need to be addressed at both a Wales and UK level.

The plan for the council in the next 12 months focuses on support with the cost of living crisis and a number of key areas of development to refine a longer-term plan to address the broader causes of poverty.

“The tackling poverty plan is an important document for the council as we work towards addressing and alleviating some of the pressures caused by poverty for our local residents and communities," said Cllr. Linda Davies Evans, deputy leader and cabinet member for tackling poverty.

“It is disappointing that we have to prepare such a plan, but the reality is that a greater number of our residents and communities are now facing challenges as a result of poverty that we as a council, working with our partners, are keen to support in whatever way we can.

“I would like to acknowledge the input and support of the cross-party elected member tackling poverty advisory panel who have contributed towards the development of this plan in a considered, constructive and meaningful manner.

"This input is particularly welcome as we all strive to support the residents and communities of Carmarthenshire as best we can.”

But says it will have a leading role in supporting residents and communities to help themselves, "by removing barriers to access support and empowering people".

The council has included tackling poverty as a priority in its 2022-27 corporate strategy.

Carmarthenshire Public Services Board has also identified tackling poverty and its impacts as one of the wellbeing objectives.

The council says it will work with public sector partners and stakeholders on areas of ‘collective responsibility to make progress.’

Over the next 12 months, the Welsh Government is expected to publish its national child poverty strategy and the council will review its approach and develop its medium to long-term tackling poverty plan when this has been published.